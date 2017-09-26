Samsung isn't prompt in rolling out software update to its devices. Even if you are one of those lucky people to own handsets that have already received the Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 7.1.1 update, there are chances of ads popping up on your phone screen every time you open it, which can be irritating.

Many owners of Samsung Galaxy smartphones have complained of receiving ads after installing the Android 7.0 Nougat update. But how it happened? Well, it's mainly due to your negligence while setting up your phone.

Well, the South Korean technology giant has seeded the Android 7.0 Nougat update to several of its handsets, including the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy J7 Prime, and Galaxy A9 Pro, besides its flagship Galaxy S-series and Note-series. This means several owners of these devices across the globe could be wondering how to get rid of ads on their phones.

The good news is that you can block irritating ads with simple steps. The problem creeps in only when you agree to the terms while setting up your phone and gives the permission to run ads on your device. You can follow the following simple steps to block ads on your Samsung device that runs Android 7.0 or 7.1.1 Nougat OS:

Step 1: Go to settings and click "General Management"

Step 2: Click "Marketing information"

Step 3: Uncheck "I agree to receive marketing information"

Your Samsung handset should be free of ads now.

It may be mentioned that Samsung is expected to release Android Nougat to several of its popular handsets, including Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab A 9.7, Galaxy Tab E 8.0, and Galaxy Tab E 9.7 soon as they have been approved Wi-Fi Alliance.