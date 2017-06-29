Aadhaar

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to residents after satisfying the verification process. Any individual, irrespective of age and gender, who is a resident of India, may voluntarily enrol to obtain Aadhaar number.

Persons willing to enrol have to provide minimal demographic and biometric information during the enrollment process which is totally free of cost. Aadhaar number is verifiable in an online, cost-effective way.

How to apply for Aadhaar?

Firstly, find a nearby enrollment centre and book an appointment online. One cannot apply for Aadhaar card online. One has to fill out an enrollment form on reaching the centre. Once the form is filled, one will have to submit all the supporting documents which will include identity and address proofs.

After the documents are submitted and biometric data, which includes finger prints and iris, will also be taken. Post this, a photograph will be taken for the record.

Once all the details are collected, an acknowledgement slip will be given which will have a 14-digit number. This can be used to check the status of the application.

It usually takes up to three months for the Aadhaar to be delivered to the address.