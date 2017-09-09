The fans of House Of Cards are looking forward to May 2018 premiere of season 6 and speculations are rife that the new chapter will focus on the presidency of Claire Underwood.

A promising start for the president-elect is something showrunners, Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson, wants to offer the fans in the next instalment of the political drama series. According to them, it is time to watch "Claire being Claire".

"Her relationship with the audience is inevitably different. She and Frank are very different characters and have different needs in terms of that relationship. When she breaks the fourth wall for the first time and says, 'It's not that I haven't known you were there,' that points to our exploration of what's different about her relationship with the audience," Gibson said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Pugliese hinted that the viewers can be prepared to watch to Claire's version of complicity. The executive producer admitted that Robin Wright's character has become more ambitious and more pronounced, so it would not be surprising to see her cross all the lines to stay in power.

"Francis has always used the direct address to create a certain kind of complicity with the audience. There's something kind of charming and exciting about it. In a way, it's almost like a form of campaigning in itself. At the same time that it's an infiltration to whatever Machiavellian stuff he's going to do, it seemed like an amazing opportunity to see what Claire's version of that complicity might be now that she's become more ambitious, or more pronounced with her ambitions," the showrunner explained.

Regarding the relationship between the Underwoods, Pugliese teased that it will be very complicated in the sixth season. "He's done some terrible things. He is capable. There might be a desire in both their parts to be able to do this alone, but I don't know if they're going to be able to do it without each other. Or maybe they will. That's a question for season six," he revealed.