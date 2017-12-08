House Of Cards — the Netflix political drama series — could tell a very different story when it returns with season 6 next year. The season may not really pick up right from where season 5 ended.

Producer Michael Dobbs and chief content officer Ted Sarandos have already opened up about the Kevin Spacey-free final season. While Dobbs said the writers had to work hard to change the story, Sarandos said the team was really excited about the change in the story.

"The poor [writers] have been sweating over their candles and pens. It's been really, truly difficult, but what Media Rights Capital, Netflix and the writers have done is superb. They have set some standards and they have come back with some fine, fresh new creative stuff," Dobbs said during his appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

After removing Kevin Spacey from the cast, Netflix reduced the number of episode ordered in season 6 from 13 to eight. The House Of Cards producer said it was an important decision.

"It is hugely important that the series goes on. It is art imitating real life: you know that women will triumph over desperately flawed men," Dobbs added.

In a similar vein, Sarandos said: "We were really excited we could get to an agreement... for the conclusion of the show." He was addressing the crowd at the Global Media and Communications Conference of UBS.

When will House Of Cards return with season 6?

Until production was suspended in October due to the sexual assault claims against Kevin Spacey, speculations doing the rounds claimed the sixth season would premiere in May 2018.

Since the production will now resume only next year and the script has been rewritten, Netflix could aim at a winter schedule for its political drama series.

The plot for House Of Cards season 6:

The Robin Wright-starrer might focus on the first female president in its final season. Showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson have already dished about the new storyline.

"We were trying, in a disciplined way, to navigate that shift at the end of last season [when Claire first talked to the camera] and not overplay it [this season]. But I think it's inevitable that that will need to be explored further [in season 6]," Gibson told TV Line.

"Now that she's become more ambitious, or actually just more pronounced with her ambitions openly about what she wants, her complicity is going to be different than Francis' complicity. How does she manifest her ambitions in that complicity that she's looking for in the audience and eventually the voter?" Pugliese told The Hollywood Reporter.