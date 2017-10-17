House Of Cards, the Netflix political drama series starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in lead roles, is reportedly renewed for season 6. The filming will apparently begin by the end of October in Harford County of Maryland, the US.

"We're excited, very excited, because not only does it put a great spotlight on Maryland and Harford County, but the prime reason we go to attract these productions is the economic impact on the state of Maryland," said Jack Gerbes, executive director of the Maryland Film Office.

Gerbes revealed that the Netflix show pumped in $129 million during the production of its fifth season. Additionally, over 1,800 actors, crew members and extras were hired for the filming.

"It has a huge economic impact and direct impact on Harford County, but then there's also indirect since the cast and crew are out spending money that wouldn't be here otherwise," The Baltimore Sun quoted Gerbes.

Meanwhile, Harford County Executive, Barry Glassman, said that he is "pleasantly surprised" to hear about the renewal of House Of Cards. He revealed that the filming in Harford County will have a huge economic impact on small businesses.

"That was good news. Once a series has been on for a while, every so often there's speculation it's winding down. But it's also sort of a feather in our cap. When we go to New York or do economic development, we always get questions about 'House of Cards.' Anything to do with Hollywood, movies, catches people's attention," Glassman said.

In a similar vein, Greg Pizzuto, the Executive Director of Harford County's tourism agency, admitted that House Of Cards played a vital role in promoting the County internationally.

"We have bought advertisements internationally, in Europe and Asia. Has that resulted in anyone coming here? We don't know, but we have cashed in on the popularity of the show. It generates some excitement," Pizzuto said.