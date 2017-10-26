For the first time ever, India will witness the coming together of badminton legends Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Peter Gade, Taufik Hidayat, Lee Yong Dae on November 4, 2017 at the Dome at The National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Mumbai. They will be sharing the stage with Indian Legends Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand in a never seen before badminton extravaganza in Mumbai.

Supported by Yonex, The Legends Vision Yonex World Tour is a global initiative and was launched in 2015 by some of badminton's greats with an aim to increase awareness and participation in the sport across the globe.

Some of India's top ranked badminton stars like Kidambi Srikanth, P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will also be a part of this mega event in Mumbai. The fans may also have a chance to witness and relive the legendary 2001 All England Semi - Final match between India's greatest Pullela Gopichand and Peter Gade which will surely evoke a feeling of nostalgia in the hearts of many.

'Big boost for upcoming players'

National chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said the upcoming event will serve as a big boost to budding shuttlers in the country, who will have a chance to meet and learn from the iconic players.

"With Indian Badminton evolving over the years, the Legends Vision World Tour will be a great motivator and boost for upcoming badminton players to get up close and personal with their idols," Gopichand said.

He added: "With the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal making the country proud on the International stage, today we can see India becoming a force to reckon worldwide."

Mr. Vikram Dhar, Managing Director, Sunrise Sports (India) Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to be hosting the First Ever Legends Vision World Tour in India. With an aim to increase awareness and celebrate the sport of Badminton in the Country, we are leaving no stone unturned to make this event a grand success. This will be the first time, where fans will get to see the players they idolized growing up, play such matches and relive some of the greatest memories the sport had to offer."

More about the legends

Lin Dan – Being the first men's singles player to win two consecutive Olympic Gold Medals, Five World Championships and Six All England Titles, at 34 years of age, Lin Dan is still a force to reckon with on the International circuit standing at World No. 3 today.

Lee Chong Wei – At 35 years of age and being one of the most experienced players on the circuit, Lee Chong Wei bounced back to become World No. 1 after being close to retirement at one point of time.

Peter Gade – Famous for his trick shots and with 22 Grand Prix titles under his name and other victories in the All England and European Championships, Peter Gade is now the Head Coach of the French National squad.

Taufik Hidayat – Having won multiple titles at the Olympics and World Championships, his powerful stroke making made him one of the most difficult player to face on circuit.

Lee Yong Dae - Having won 43 Super Series titles and been World Number 1 with 4 different partners, Lee held the number 1 spot for 104 weeks in Men's Doubles.