The Honor 7X is quickly becoming one of the most popular mid-range smartphones in India. The successor to the critically acclaimed Honor 6X packs in a full screen 18:9 display, a dual-camera setup and 4GB of RAM and much more for just Rs 12,999. And this Valentine's Day, Honor wants you to gift your "special someone" (or perhaps even yourself) an Honor 7X in the colour of love.

The Huawei e-brand has announced a limited-edition red variant of the Honor 7X. Honor will be selling only 20,000 of these and they will be available for purchase in the US, Russia, Western Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) and India.

They will be up for grabs just in time for Valentine's Day on February 14, but customers should be quick to order them soon at the Honor online store due to the limited stocks.

It's also worth mentioning that the first 100 customers who purchase the limited edition Honor 7X Red will receive the Honor co-branded Monster AM15 headphones, also in red, as a special gift.

Apart from the red paint job, everything else about the Honor 7X remains the same, depending on who you buy it for (yourself or your beloved).

Honor 7X Specifications

The Honor 7X sports a 5.93-inch FullHD+ LTPS IPS display with a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Huawei's in-house HiSilicon KLirin 659 octa-core SoC that's clocked at 2.36Ghz along with 4GB of RAM. The phone is offered in two storage options – 32GB or 64GB internal storage – but the RAM remains uniform.

On the optics front, the Honor 7X features a dual-camera setup at the back which is a combination of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera for depth-sensing. The front has an 8MP shooter for selfies and video-calling. The Honor 7X comes with tons of modes including Beauty Mode and Portrait Mode among others.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB and dual-SIM support.

The Honor 7X is juiced by a 3,340MAh battery and runs EMUI 5 based on Android 7 Nougat.

The Honor 7X is otherwise normally available in three colour options - Black, Champagne Gold and Blue.