After the successful launch of the Honor 7X and the unprecedented response by the Indian consumers, Honor is all set to launch the Honor View 10 (Honor V10 in China) in the country very soon. The Huawei sub-brand has announced that registrations for the AI-backed smartphone will begin on Amazon.in from December 28.

The device will most likely go on sale in India starting January 8, something that Honor had announced at the phone's launch event in London on December 5. Although the Indian pricing for the phone hasn't been announced yet, the phone was launched at GBP 449 (approx. Rs 38,670). If it is launched in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 38,000 price bracket in India, it will land up in the OnePlus 5T terittory.

The Honor View 10, positioned as a premium device, comes with a beautiful 18:9 aspect ratio near bezel-less display and a stellar dual camera setup. The View 10 is also Honor's most powerful smartphone till date powered by the flagship Kirin 970 chipset along with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which takes care of all the artificial intelligence related features such as advanced scene detection, voice recognition and natural language processing.

Honor View 10 specifications

The Honor View 10 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Huawei's homebred HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa- core processor which Huawei claims is up to 25 percent faster than the Kirin 960. The processor is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be topped further using microSD cards up to 256GB.

In terms of the optics, the Honor View 10 boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear panel which is a combination of a 20MP monochrome sensor and a 16MP RGB lens with an f/1.8 aperture with dual LED flash. The front of the phone houses a 13MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor V10 also comes with Huawei's new Facial Unlock technology which supports payment level authentication.

The Honor View 10 is a dual-SIM (GSM+GSM) which comes with 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and GPS. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Huawei's custom EMUI 8.0. The phone is powered by a 3750mAh battery.

It will be available in only two colour options in India - Navy Blue and Midnight Black.

To recall, the Honor View 10 was launched alongside the Honor 7X at a launch event in London on December 5. The Honor 7X went on its first flash sale on December 7 and had reportedly received more than a million registrations. It remains to be seen how people are going to react to the Honor View 10 considering that it will most likely be Honor's most expensive smartphone offering till date.