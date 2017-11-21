Huawei is going to end the year on a high note with its new flagship Honor V10 set to be released soon. Interestingly, its press invite has indicated that the focus will be around the artificial intelligence (AI) and not other typical features that most OEMs usually highlight.

The Chinese technology giant is scheduled to announce its Honor V10 in its home country on November 28 before unveiling it in the global market on December 5.

So, what to expect from the new flagship? Well, Weibo user ITZY Andy has claimed in a post that the company would push the concept of AI through the device.

Huawei Honor V10 is expected to be powered by Hisilicon Kirin 970 chipset which is based on the 10n manufacturing process and has built-in AI computing capabilities. Launched in September, the chip has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that makes AI computing tasks much faster with greater efficiency.

According to reports, the new device is expected to sport a 6-inch FHD+ touchscreen with 2,160x1,080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio, runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, mounts a dual 16MP + 20MP rear camera and 13MP front-snapper, and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge technology.

Honor V10 is expected to come in two variants – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is also reported that the price of the handset would start at 2,999 Yuan (around $450 / Rs 29,350).