Huawei is getting ready for a big launch event in China on November 28. It is expected to unveil its Honor V10.

The smartphone has already been certified by TENNA ahead of its introduction: On Thursday a leaked image surfaced on the internet on the Chinese social media website Weibo.

The leaked image shows the device packing an edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels. It also shows the front camera along with the curved edges, similar to one which was shown during the certification. The company has shifted the fingerprint scanner to the back panel of the device.

So this new flagship will be powered by a Kirin 970 processor clubbed with 6GB RAM. The Kirin 970 SoC is known for its dedicated NPU (neural processing unit) for handling artificial intelligence features. The handset will come in two variants – 64GB and 128GB.

As far as the camera is concerned, the device will sport a dual lens setup with a combination of 16 megapixels and 20 megapixels in the rear and the front camera is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

As per the TENAA listing, the new flagship will boot Android 8.0-based EMUI 8.0 out of the box. The smartphone is expected to backed by a 4,000 mAh battery which is expected to come with quick-charge support.

The Honor V10 is expected to price at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000) in China. So far there is no word on when the device will hit the global market, but Honor is holding an event in London on December 5 where we expect the V10 to be announced.