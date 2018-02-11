Huawei's online sub-brand Honor kickstarted 2018 with a bang. One of the two successful handsets, Honor 9 Lite, was well received by consumers and critics alike. But due to an overwhelming demand for the affordable premium smartphone, the handset has been selling out like hot cakes.

If you've been disappointed due to limited stocks of Honor 9 Lite in the last five flash sales hosted exclusively on Flipkart, here's another chance to try your luck at purchasing the handset. Anticipating buyers can log in to Flipkart on February 13 to purchase the Honor 9 Lite. The flash sale begins at 12 noon, which is important to remember considering how quickly the previous sales were over.

The upcoming sale will be exciting as Honor introduced a new Glacier Grey variant last week in addition to the existing Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. Besides the impressive color options for buyers, the Honor 9 Lite comes with some noteworthy features that are top-notch.

Honor 9 Lite comes in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM – priced competitively at Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The biggest highlight of the smartphone is its quad-camera setup with 13MP+2MP sensors on both sides. The rear-facing main camera has PDAF and LED flash.

But wait until you hear the rest of the features to make your decision to purchase the handset a firm one. The Honor 9 Lite looks extremely classy as it is made of glossy metal and glass fusion. There's a premium look and feel to the handset that's priced so low.

Complimenting the design is a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass and 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core chipset paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and Mali-T830 GPU. Both storage models have expandable memory option, which makes the Rs 10,999 variant a sound choice for those who cannot afford the higher-end model.

Under the hood, the Honor 9 Lite comes with a 3,000mAh battery and Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 runs the show. The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE support, along with the standard sensors.