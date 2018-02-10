Honor had last week started rolling out the official Android 8.0 Oreo update to its former flagship Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 in the UK. And now, it is being reported that Honor 8 Pro users in India have started receiving the much-awaited Oreo update.

The update comes in the form of the company's latest custom user interface called EMUI 8.0, which is based on top of the latest Android version.

The Honor 8 Pro EMUI 8.0 update (DUK-L09 8.0.0.310) is quite a big update and is around 2.81GB in size. The update includes the Android security patch for January 2018. It also brings VoLTE calls feature for Jio and Vodafone. Apart from this, the update brings many improvements in the user interface and several bug fixes. Check the complete changelog here.

Here's how to check for the update

If you are an Honor 8 pro user and want to check and update your phone to the latest EMUI 8.0 version then follow these simple steps.

Go to Settings >System update and check for updates if available.

Meanwhile, since this a major Android update weighing 2.81 GB in size make sure you have at least 3GB of free storage on your Honor 8 Pro before downloading the update.

Honor had recently released a list of Honor smartphones which will get the Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 update and it includes phones like the Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i, Honor 7X, and the Honor 8 Lite.

The company's latest smartphones released in the country – the flagship Honor View 10 and the most affordable quad-camera smartphone, Honor 9 Lite – already come with EMUI 8.0 with Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

Having said that, it's interesting to see that Honor has started rolling out the Oreo update to its older devices. Many smartphone giants, including Samsung, have also started pushing the Oreo update to smartphones. Samsung is even expected to roll out the Oreo update to its 3-year-old Galaxy S6 series in the coming months.

Despite, being almost six months old, Oreo is hardly present on most Android smartphones.

Google had recently released its Android distribution data for the month of January 2018, revealing that only 0.7 percent of all Android smartphones were powered by Oreo. However, in the recently released distribution numbers for the month of February 2018 so far, Android Oreo now powers 1.1 percent of the phones.

