Huawei's sub-brand Honor's recently released Honor 7X has become the best selling smartphone on Amazon in just three days of its release in the US.

Apart from Amazon, the buyers can also get the new Honor 7X at the company's official website hihonor.com. On the official page, there is a contest in which the buyer can make a prediction on the score of Super Bowl 52.

The first 20 with the correct prediction will be entitled to win Honor accessories or a $20 gift card. The first three winners of the contest will be receiving a free Honor 8 smartphone.

"We are immensely excited about the achievements made by Honor 7X and Honor View10. Last December, we announced our global growth strategy that aims to make Honor a top-three smartphone brand worldwide in five years. We are now one step closer toward our goal," said George Zhao, Global President, Honor.

This is Honor's first smartphone to feature a full edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Honor 7X comes with a 5.93-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It was launched on January 22 in US.

It is powered by an octa-core core Kirin 659 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM along with a 32GB onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a 16+16 megapixel dual camera setup on the rear and 8-megapixel camera sensors on the front for selfies.

It packs a large 3,340 mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Honor 7X, with its outstanding features and pocket-friendly price, has become the top seller.

The Honor 7X comes with a price tag of $199.99 (Rs 12,696.37 approx) which is a good deal for an edge-to-edge display and dual-camera setup smartphone.

If you pay $221.97, the company will also give a plug that supports quick charge and Engine earphone. If you want the quick charge plug without earphones, the cost is $206.98. The smartphone with earphones and without the quick charge plug will cost $219.98 (Rs 13976.45)

Those buyers who are purchasing the smartphone in a special bundle will get a free case along with the Honor 7X.