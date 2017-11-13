Huawei is expected to launch the Honor 7X in India by the end of this year, but it has already started teasing the device on Amazon India's website. The upcoming device is shown listed on the landing page of Amazon.in and going by it, the Honor 7X is likely to be sold exclusively on Amazon.in.

While clicking on the listing does not reveal the pricing and availability, it does allow you to register for the device. All you need to do is click on the "register now" button and login with your registered email address and password and you will get notifications about when the device goes on sale. Apart from that, by registering for the Honor 7X you could also stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

Note: Registering for the device does not qualify as pre-order.

The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that a select number of winners will get a chance to either win 7 trips to seven destinations or 10 units of the Honor 7X smartphone, or up to 850 earphones among other things. Apart from that there is a video ad of the Honor 7X which gives out some of the device's main specifications.

However, the offer terms and conditions page reveals some important dates which hint at Honor 7X sale date. According to the T&C page the registration period would come to a close on December 27, which suggests that the device could go on sale in the last week of December. Interestingly, it also states that the winners will be announced on January 8, 2018.

Honor 7X specifications:

The Honor 7X features a similar design language as the recently launched Honor 9i. It comes with very thin bezels at the sides and sports a 5.93-inch full HD+ (1080x2160) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Huawei's home-bred HiSiIicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC which is mated to 4GB of RAM.

The Honor 7X sports a dual-camera setup with a combination of 16MP and 2MP sensors on the rear and an 8MP shooter on the front. The phone comes in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage options with 4GB RAM common to all the variants. The storage can be expanded further using a microSD card up to 256GB.

The device is backed by a 3340mAH battery and runs Huawei's EMUI 5.1 custom skin based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Upon its launch in China last month, the 32GB variant of the Honor 7X was priced at CNY 1,299 (approx. Rs 12,800), while the 64GB model is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx. Rs 16,700) and the top-of-the-line 128GB model was launched at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 19,700).

The smartphone comes in Gold, Aurora Blue and Black colour options.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Honor's Global President, George Zhao said that the Honor 7X will be launched at an "unbeatable price" without confirming the exact price. He also suggested that Honor is planning to expand its offline footprint and that the device will be available through both online and offline channels. However, the latest listing suggests that the Honor 7X will be an Amazon Exclusive initially.