Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone – Honor 7C – at a launch event in China. Last month, the phone was spotted on Chinese certification website TENNA.

Honor will now reportedly post an invite for the event which will take place on March 12. The invite reveals that the upcoming smartphone will be a toned-down version of Honor 7X. The Honor 7X was launched in India in December 2017. The highlighted feature of Honor 7C is its dual camera setup and face recognition technology.

The teaser indicates that Honor 7C will sport a 5.99-inch HD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The budget smartphone will come with a dual SIM card offering along with a microSD card slot.

Chinese website GizChina has revealed the official invite. It claims that Honor 7C's pricing will be similar to the pricing of Xiaomi's Redmi 5. It's expected that the price of the smartphone will be around $249.99(approx Rs 16,300).

According to the report, the smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz clocked octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and onboard storage of 32GB.

On the camera part, Honor 7C will sport a dual-camera setup on the rear with a combination of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera sensors along with a LED flash. A fingerprint scanner is also expected underneath the rear camera sensors. On the front, the phone will house an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

The report also claims that Honor 7C will pack a 2,900mAh battery, and run on Android 8.0. The smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It is expected to be launched in three color variants -- Black, Gold and Blue.