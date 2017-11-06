Looks like Huawei has a surprise lined up for India this December. After launching Honor 9i and Honor Holly 4, the company is all set to launch a new smartphone called Honor 7X in India. Honor 7X will be the successor to the popular Honor 6X smartphone that was launched in India in January.

Honor's Global President George Zhao announced that the company will launch Honor 7X in India by December and will price it very aggressively. He also mentioned that the device will be exclusive to the offline market in India.

"We will launch the Honor 7X in December at such a price that it will have no competitor in that segment," Zhao said in an interview with IANS.

Revealing the roadmap for the company's future in India, he also talked about Honor's plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in its phones, and the need to strengthen its offline network in a country like India. He also said that the company will be launching exclusive Honor demo shops in India soon – much like Motorola's MotoHub and Xiaomi's Mi Home stores.

"We have the capability to out-compete other dominating players in the Indian smartphone market in terms of quality, but our marketing efforts need to improve," he said while talking about the upcoming launch.

Honor currently spends just three percent of its revenue on marketing.

Honor 7X specifications and features:

Honor 7X will have several incremental changes over its predecessor, both on the outside and on the inside as well.

For starters, it is constructed out of metal and comes with a bigger 5.93-inch Full HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone's 'FullView' display will cover almost the entire front of the phone with minimal bezels just like Honor 9i.

In terms of the optics, Honor 7X comes with a dual camera setup with a combination of 16MP + 2MP. The primary 16MP sensor is paired with a secondary 2MP sensor which captures depth data for bokeh effect. Up front, there is a sole 8MP front-facing shooter (unlike the Honor 9i which features dual-selfie cameras).

Under the hood, Honor 7X is powered by Huawei's home-bred HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor coupled with 4 gigs of RAM, along with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The device is backed by a 3,350mAh battery.

Honor 7X was launched in three three memory variants in China last month – 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, with the 4GB RAM being common to all variants.

Also, all three variants will support storage expansion up to 256GB via micro SD card. But what is disappointing is that it comes with a hybrid dual-SIM slot, which means you will have to choose between using a secondary SIM or a microSD card.

On the connectivity front, Honor 7X supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and Glosnass among other things.

Having said that, Honor 7X runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with the company's custom EmotionUI (EMUI) 5.1 flavour on top.

It also comes with IP67 certified water and dust resistance, meaning that it could withstand submersion in close to 1 meter (3.3 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes.

Honor 7X price and availability:

Honor 7X was launched last month in China and has already gone on sale in the country. The 32GB variant is priced at 1,299 Yuan (approx. Rs 12,700), the 64GB variant at 1,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 16,700), and the top-end variant with 128GB internal storage carrying a price tag of 1,999 (approx 19,500).

(Note: The 4GB RAM is common across all variants).

As mentioned above, Honor 7X will be hitting Indian stores in December and will be competing against the likes of Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Mi A1, and Moto G5S Plus. So, expect it to be priced similary.