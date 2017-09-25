The uncanny secrets of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his "adopted" daughter Honeypreet Insaan are emerging slowly. Recent reports suggest that Ram Rahim and Honeypreet wanted a secret son who would become Dera Sacha Sauda's successor in the future.

According to reports, Ram Rahim and his "adopted" daughter had a secret plan, but things didn't work out in their favour. Gurdas Singh Toor, a Dera follower and a CBI witness in the case against the self-styled godman, told India Today that Honeypreet and the Messenger of God actor "wanted a son born out of their relationship."

Toor alleged that the two had been living like a couple before Ram Rahim was arrested. Honeypreet's ex-husband Vishwas Gupta had also claimed that he saw the two having sex in Ram Rahim's private chamber.

According to Toor, Honeypreet wanted their son to be the next Dera chief. In 2007, Ram Rahim had declared his biological son Jasmeet Singh Insaan as his successor, but Honeypreet had some other plans. Ram Rahim changed his decision later reportedly under pressure from Honeypreet.

"Gurmeet Ram Rahim was against his son Jasmeet Singh Insan and was not keen to make him the Dera chief. As Honeypreet was the number-2 at the Dera, she wanted to give birth to a child from Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Both had plans to make him the future Dera chief," Toor said.

Honeypreet and Ram Rahim wanted to claim that Gupta was the father of the child, but the latter divorced her.

Honeypreet was raped inside his gufa?

Dera followers claimed that Ram Rahim and Honeypreet's relationship had a dark history and it all started when she became a follower. Many followers believe that Honeypreet was also raped inside his gufa (cave), before she became his constant companion, India Today reported.

But unlike the two sadhvis, who wrote an anonymous letter to the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee talking about the ordeal, Honeypreet chose to blackmail the Dera Sacha Sauda chief and get whatever she wanted.

Ram Rahim's two former drivers, Khatta Singh and his son, alleged that Honeypreet was raped at his gufa. The drivers have seen Honeypreet entering the gufa and coming out later in tears.

"Honeypreet was upset and had straightway gone to meet her grandfather who worked as a cashier at the Dera. He was annoyed and slammed the Dera chief. However, he was silenced by Gurmeet Ram Rahim's goons," India Today quoted one of the drivers as saying.