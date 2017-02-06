Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is reportedly working on a new scooter, which will be launched in the country 'very soon'. The emerging reports suggest that the upcoming Honda model will be the first scooter from the company's stable to meet the BS-IV emission standard and to feature Always Headlamp On (AHO).

The two-wheelers in India are expected to be compliant to BS-IV emission norms and have AHO by April 1, 2017. The makers are busy upgrading their models to meet the norms. Other details of the upcoming scooter are not available at this point. However, a report of CarandBike says that the new scooter may hit the market as early as February. Honda currently has five scooters in its India portfolio—Activa, Dio, Aviator, Activa i and Activa 125. Honda's Activa has been dominating the scooter segment in India for a long time now.

Meanwhile, Honda introduced the new 2017 CB Shine in India at Rs 55,799 (ex showroom, New Delhi) with BS-IV engine. The 2017 edition of the CB Shine also comes in two new colours — Athletic Blue Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic. The CB Shine is powered by a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which churns out 10.16 bhp at 7500rpm and peak torque of 10.30Nm at 5500 rpm.

Source: CarandBike