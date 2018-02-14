Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) debuted its new motorcycle X-Blade at the Auto Expo 2018 on February 8. HMSI has started accepting bookings for the sporty 160cc bike across the dealerships in India from Wednesday.

Honda will launch the X-Blade in the beginning of the next month and deliveries will start from mid of March. Honda X-Blade will carry an ex-showroom Delhi price under Rs 79,000.

Honda X-Blade gets a razor sharp design complemented with the segment-first full LED headlamp and position lamp. The LED treatment extends to tail lamps as well. The edgy bike clearly targets young buyers and hence it features an aggressively designed fuel tank, alloy wheels, dual-outlet muffler, digital meter and others. The link type gear shifter, split grab rails and striking graphics add to the sporty theme.

Honda X-Blade is powered by a 162.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that also powers the Honda Hornet 160. The engine is tuned to develop 13.6bhp at 8500rpm and 13.9Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The cycle parts of the X-Blade is also premium. It gets wide 130/70 R17 tyre at the rear and long 1347mm wheelbase, ideal for stability in bad roads. Telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear take care of the suspension while braking power comes from a disc at the front and drum unit at the rear. The X-Blade also gets Honda's popular Combi-Braking System (CBS).

The X-Blade also flaunts digital instrumentation that features service due indicator, hazard switch and gear position indicator. Honda X-Blade will be offered in five color options -- Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Frozen Silver Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic.

Honda X-Blade will go up against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer and Bajaj Pulsar NS160.