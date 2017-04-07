Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) launched Jazz-based crossover, the WR-V on March 16. The new car made headlines by fetching over 2,500 bookings in just two days of launch. The WR-V has now registered a booking of over 7000 units in less than a month of launch.

Achieving over 7,000 booking numbers in 23 days of launch means the compact crossover has gained good attention among the consumers, reports ET Auto. The sale of the car is also off to a good start with 3,833 units in the launch month.

The WR-V along with the newly launched City sedan helped HCIL register a growth of 8.7 percent in March 2017 as opposed to March 2016. The company has sold 18,950 units last month against 17,430 units in the corresponding month last year.

Reports say nearly 57 percent of the total bookings are for the diesel variants. The WR-V is the first model developed by Honda R&D in India. Priced at Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 8.79 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh for diesel variants, ex-showroom Delhi, WR-V's first market globally is India.

The Honda WR-V is packed with features such as cruise control and push-button, while automatic sunroof is a segment-first feature. This also makes the crossover a premium product.

The car is sold in both petrol and diesel mills in four variant options. The petrol mill is the 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit that develops 90bhp of power and a torque of 110Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque. The former mill is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while the diesel model gets a six-speed gearbox. The petrol variants claims best-in-class fuel efficiency of 25.5kmpl, while diesel models boast of 17.5kmpl.