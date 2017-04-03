Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) launched its latest car, the WR-V, on March 16. The Jazz platform crossover has got an impressive start with 3,833 unit sales in the launch month.

The WR-V along with the newly launched City sedan helped HCIL register a growth of 8.7 percent in March 2017 as opposed to March 2016. The company has sold 18,950 units last month against 17,430 units in the corresponding month last year.

The crossover's booking has crossed 2,500 units in a week. Reports suggest the current booking has crossed over 4,000 units. Of the total bookings, nearly 57 percent are for the diesel variants.

India is the first market to get Honda WR-V globally and the crossover is also the first model developed by Honda R&D in India. The WR-V is priced at Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 8.79 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh for diesel variants, ex-showroom Delhi.

The crossover's petrol mill is the 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit that develops 90bhp of power and a torque of 110Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque. The petrol variants come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while the diesel model gets a six-speed gearbox. The petrol variants claims best-in-class fuel efficiency of 25.5kmpl while diesel models boast of 17.5kmpl.

Honda's work horse, the City has found 6,271 buyers in March. The Amaze, BR-V and Jazz sales stood at 3,296, 1,436 and 3,527, respectively. The Brio, CR-V and Accord Hybrid are the slow sellers with 540 units, 19 units and 28 units.

"Strong sales momentum for our latest offerings in the market, New Honda City 2017 and Honda WR-V, helped us achieve good sales result during March 2017," Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO of HCIL commented on the March sales.