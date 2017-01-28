It appears like the launch of the much-awaited WR-V, the crossover SUV of Japanese carmaker Honda, has almost been confirmed as the emerging reports on the web suggest that the new model could arrive as a early as March this year. The news of the WR-V launch hit the web not long after the first images of the crossover from Honda's plant in India started doing the rounds on the internet.

Honda is expected to open the 2017 innings with the launch of the new City facelift in India. The City facelift has already started arriving at the dealer showrooms of the company and the launch is expected to take place in February. The next big launch of Honda in India after the City is expected to be the WR-V and the company is wasting no time in bringing that. The preparations are already underway and as seen from the recent images, the model has hit the production line at its facility in Rajasthan's Tapukara.

The WR-V, the crossover which underpins the same platform as the Jazz hatchback, seems to have taken a different styling from the Jazz and has incorporated all the essence of an SUV and crossover such as body claddings, sliver skid plates and higher ground clearance. As far as the engine bit of the new WR-V is concerned, in India it is expected to borrow the powertrains of the Jazz. Jazz is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that powers Amaze and Brio, which can generate power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can pump 100bhp of power with 200Nm torque.

Honda is expected to offer features such as keyless entry, push start and stop, touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control and ABS with EBD.