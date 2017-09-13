Honda Motorcycles is setting the stage for the arrival of a new motorcycle. While we do not know which of the rumoured motorcycles of Honda is making its debut in October, Honda has unleashed a teaser campaign for the upcoming model on YouTube.

The teaser campaign, taglined "What Lies Beyond", reveals something new is coming on October 24 at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

The clip, which is part of a five-video series ahead of the unveiling of the new motorcycle, showcases a slew of models from the company. However, it does not specify the model that is coming our way.

Going by the word around the web, this could in all probability be the 2018 version of the Gold Wing.

The Honda Gold Wing in its new avatar is expected to be a feature-rich model with technologies like traction control, cornering ABS, integrated infotainment system and semi-active suspension.

A change in the powertrain is also rumoured, but the new engine is not known.

Honda is also expected to equip the new Gold Wing with dual clutch transmission (DCT).

Powering current Gold Wing is an 1832cc flat-six liquid-cooled engine that churns out 116 bhp of power and a peak torque of 167Nm.

If not the new Gold Wing, what could it be? Honda is keeping the suspense intact.

The automaker is also readying the Neowing hybrid three-wheeler, whose production avatar is expected to break its cover soon.

First showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2015, the Neowing is a motorcycle with two wheels up-front and one in the rear.

Meanwhile, watch the new Honda teaser here: