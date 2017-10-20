Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched new CBR650F in the country and there are rumours that claim the Japanese company is planning to revamps its sub-500cc CBR bikes here. Meanwhile, some reports also claim HMSI may also launch the CB500X adventure touring bike.

Though a specified time frame is not mentioned, the report in Overdrive claims the Honda CB500X set to be launched in India in a few months. The 2016 version of the adventure-styled multi-purpose bike has been unveiled at the EICMA 2015. The motorcycle comes with off-road friendly bits like high ground clearance, windscreen and half fairing in front.

2016 CB500X retains the steel diamond-tube frame and 8-valve DOHC parallel twin engine from the previous model but gets an array of visual updates. A new full-LED headlight unit with twin position lights and a silver finish at the bottom of the windscreen are the notable changes on the exterior. This windscreen has been extended by almost 100mm now, to offer better wind protection.

The 471cc engine in the CB500X makes 47bhp at 8,500rpm and 43Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine now gets 67mm bore size same as the CBR600RR, while the piston shape is similar to that of the CBR1000RR, to reduce noise. Honda claims the six-speed gearbox on the CB500X gets a revised shift drum stopper and it will ensure smoother and easier gear changes.

The 2016 Honda CB500X's 41mm telescopic front fork with a 140mm stroke, now gets spring preload adjustment. At the rear, the Pro-Link shock has a five-step preload adjustment and revised damping rates. Braking is taken care by a single 320mm wave disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. As for tyres, Honda has given it a 17-inch rim with 120/70 in front and 160/60 at the rear.

HMSI is expected to launch the CB500X at Auto Expo 2018 with prices in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

