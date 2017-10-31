Looks like the launch date of the new Honda Grazia automatic scooter has been revealed. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the new Grazia will be launched in India in the second week of November.

Taking this further is a report of MotorOctane claiming that the new Grazia launch is on November 8. Honda is yet to announce the launch date of its new scooter. Honda announced the bookings and the arrival of the new Grazia in the country last week. The Grazia, expected to be a 125cc scooter, is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company against a down-payment of Rs 2,000.

The Grazia — the new "Advanced Urban scooter" — targets the "young and confident" cosmopolitan India. The images of the new Grazia already made it to the web, giving an early glimpse at the model. The new Honda scooter looks impressive in its styling and design and is likely to pack a slew of upmarket features.

From the images that we have come across so far, the new Honda Grazia features twin headlamps with LED light, new instrument cluster, storage space in front, USB charging port and LED taillamp. The automatic scooter is likely to get black-coloured alloy wheels and disc brake at the front while it is also expected to come equipped with the combi-brake system (CBS). Telescopic front suspension is also predicted to be part of the upcoming model.

Power is likely to come from a 124.9cc, air cooled, 4-strokeengine that does the duty in the Honda Activa 125. The engine churns out 8.52bhp at 6500rpm and a peak torque of 10.54Nm at 5000rpm. Expected to be priced at around Rs 65,000, the new Grazia will take on the likes of Suzuki Access 125, Vespa VX 125 and the Mahindra Gusto 125.