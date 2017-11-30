Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) — a leader in India's scooter segment — has launched yet another sporty scooter model christened Grazia on November 8. The 125 cc scooter caught attention for it new age design and it is receiving an overwhelming response, just like other scooters from Honda.

The company has sold over 15,000 units of the Grazia within just 21 days of launch. Honda claims the Grazia is the next big innovative addition to its scooter range. The Grazia is offered in three variants -- STD (Rs 57,897), Alloy (Rs 59,827) and DLX (Rs 62,269), all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The scooter comes with an edgy design aimed at young and urban customers. The chiselled tail lamp and split grab rail project a modern image, while the three-tone head unit adds a sporty character. The 3D logo emblem on the side panel and Honda badging on the floor panel gives the Grazia a premium feel. The new scooter also comes with premium black alloy wheels. An optional smartphone charger is also on offer.

The Grazia is powered by the same 124.9 cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that does duty in the Activa 125. The mill develops identical 8.52bhp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.54Nm at 5,000rpm and is mated to CVT automatic transmission.

The new scooter from Honda also boasts off some segment-leading features such as LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, eco speed indicator and 4-in-1 lock with seat-opener switch

Honda offers Grazia in six colours: Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Neo Orange Metallic, Pearl Amazing White, Pearl Night Star Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red.