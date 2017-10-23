Honda 2Wheelers India, the Indian subsidiary of Honda, a Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, will launch yet another scooter model, the Grazia soon. The company will start accepting bookings for the new urban scooter from October 25 for a token amount of Rs 2,000.

The Grazia is developed on the concept of 'Advanced Urban Scooter' and is tailor-made for the young and confident cosmopolitan India of today, Honda claims. The company has kept all the other information under the wraps for launch, which is expected in the first week of November.

Meanwhile, pictures of the Honda Grazia has been leaked online by ThrustZone. The pictures confirm the Grazia has a youthful design in line with the Dio. The spied model wears dual-tone finish in Black and Blue. The front apron houses headlamp and indicators just like the Dio. With the black plastic part added, the front apron looks packed.

Pictures also suggest contemporary design will be complemented with a host of features. The bike spotted is equipped with black-coloured alloy wheels and disc brake at front. The stickers on the front mudguard also confirm the Grazia will be equipped with the combi-brake system (CBS). The CBS will be mandatory on all two-wheelers up to 125cc engine capacity from April 1, 2018.

Images depicting the rear section of the scooter are not available at the moment. However, it is safe to assume that the tail lamp and indicators would feature a sporty design.

The scooter is expected to draw power from the 110cc or 125cc engines currently employed in the six existing scooter models of Honda. The 110cc air-cooled mill develops 8bhp at 7500rpm and 8.83Nm of torque at 5500rpm while 125cc mill generates 8.52bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.54Nm of torque at 5,000rpm.

Honda 2Wheelers India has already sold over 2 crore scooters in 16 years of its Indian operation. Honda is the king in scooter segment and the new scooter will help the company to bolster its presence.

Picture source: ThrustZone