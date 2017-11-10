Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) — a leader in India's scooter segment — has launched a scooter model christened Grazia on Wednesday.

The new and stylish 125cc scooter joins the scooter range of HMSI that already boasts of established models like the Activa, Dio and Aviator.

Honda claims the Grazia is the next big innovative addition to its scooter range. In addition to the sporty design, the new features in the Grazia will make it appealing to new-age scooter buyers.

Design

The scooter comes with an edgy design which is precisely aimed at young and urban customers.

The chiselled tail lamp and split grab rail project a modern image, while the three-tone head unit adds a sporty character.

The 3D logo emblem on the side panel and Honda badging on the floor panel gives the Grazia a premium feel.

The new scooter also comes with premium black alloy wheels. An optional smartphone charger is also on offer.

Segment-first features

LED headlamp: Grazia is the first scooter in India with a factory-fitted LED headlamp. Compared to traditional halogen based headlamps, LED lamps promise a brighter light, better spread, and a more focused and wider beam.

Full digital instrument cluster: The Grazia is the first scooter in the segment that comes with a fully digital instrument cluster. Apart from the speedometer, trip meter, odometer, fuel gauge and clock, the cluster also gets a tachometer.

Eco speed indicator: The three-step Eco speed indicator shows realistic mileage information. Honda claims its new Eco speed indicator allows more flexibility to the rider to adjust his/her riding style accordingly.

4-in-1 lock with seat-opener switch: With this, the rider no longer needs to take out the key and open the seat lock from the rear. The rider just has to push the one-side functioning switch for the this.

Engine and transmission

The Grazia is powered by the same 124.9 cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that does duty in the Activa 125. The mill develops identical 8.52bhp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.54Nm at 5,000rpm, and is mated to CVT automatic transmission.

Colours and variants

Honda offers Grazia in six colours: Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Neo Orange Metallic, Pearl Amazing White, Pearl Night Star Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red. It is available for sale in Standard, Standard Alloy and Deluxe variants

Price