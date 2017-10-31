Honda Cars India Ltd has announced that its bestselling premium sedan Honda City has sold 7 lakh units since its first introduction in the country in 1998.

The car, now in its fourth-generation version, enjoys a huge brand loyalty and India being the largest and most important market for the Honda City, currently accounts for over 25 percent of the car's worldwide sales.

"Honda City is our bestseller model in India and the only premium sedan to achieve cumulative sales of 7 lakh units in the country. With a strong legacy of four generations, the City brand has evolved with the changing tastes and aspirations of our customers. We thank all our City customers for their patronage of the brand," said Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd.

Honda City is a highly successful sedan with presence in over 60 countries, registering cumulative sales of 3.6 million units.

Available in manual transmission (both petrol and diesel) and CVT petrol, the City offers keyless entry, electric sunroof, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth handsfree, advanced 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system called the Digipad, reverse camera and parking sensors, cruise control, automatic air-conditioner, leather seats, 16-inch diamond alloy wheels and safety features like ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD and airbags.

Honda City journey in India to 7 lakh cumulative sales in India

Cumulative sales Milestone Achievement First introduction January 1998 100,000 Sales March 2005 200,000 Sales October 2007 300,000 Sales March 2010 400,000 Sales September 2012 500,000 Sales November 2014 600,000 Sales February 2016 700,000 Sales and counting October 2017

Generation-wise sales of Honda City in India