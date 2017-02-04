Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) rolled out its 50th lakh CB Shine from the company's manufacturing plant at Tapukara, Rajasthan, adding yet another milestone in its journey. The company also announced the launch of an all-new 2017 CB Shine with BS-IV engine in the country as part of the celebration.

The new CB Shine is the third offering of Honda to get upgraded to BS-IV norms. The new model has been priced at Rs 55,799 (ex showroom, New Delhi). The 2017 edition of the CB Shine also gets two new colours — Athletic Blue Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic.

"India is not only the fastest growing economy in the world, but also one of the most important and fastest growing markets for Honda globally. With this vision for growth, today we have achieved a new milestone for our business in India. We thank our valued customers, business partners, and all our colleagues at Honda for this remarkable feat. Continuing our endeavour to serve our customers, we have introduced new BS IV 2017 CB Shine with AHO," said Keita Muramatsu, president and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

The new Honda CB Shine continues to be powered by a 124.73 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine boosted by Honda Eco Technology (HET). The engine, which is now upgraded to BS-IV emission standards, churns out 10.16bhp at 7500rpm and peak torque of 10.30Nm at 5500 rpm. The new 2017 CB Shine also features chrome finish muffler and Carburetor cover and AHO (Always Headlamp On).