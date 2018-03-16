Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) launched the new version of its most popular scooter Activa in the country. The new avatar of the 110cc scooter replaces the Activa 4G, which was on sale.

The 5th generation model of the Activa 110cc scooter has been launched with new features and gets the suffix 5G instead of 4G. While the change in the emblem is one of the updates, Honda has also made few other changes in the model to make it even more appealing in the market. Activa's new avatar also sees a slight hike in its prices.

The Activa automatic scooter made its way to the showroom in just about a month time after it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The 110cc scooter segment is expected to witness some of the most keenly-contested battles of all time with the arrival of the new model. The Activa 5G is pitted against TVS Jupiter and Hero Duet in the 110cc automatic scooter segment in India.

Activa 5G Vs 4G: Design and Styling

The overall look of the Activa remains the same as before in its latest avatar. One of the main additions in the new Activa 5G is the LED headlamp with a positioning lamp, which is a segment-first. There is also chrome garnish on the front apron of the model, which could differentiate the model from the previous generation scooter. And of course, there is also change in the emblem of the scooter. The Activa now gets the 5G insignia.

Activa 5G Vs 4G: Colors

The latest version of the Activa gets two new color options — Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red. While the Activa 5G will continue to be offered in the existing color options — Black, Trance Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Amazing White, Majestic Brown Metallic, and Matte Selene Silver Metallic, the Imperial Red Metallic of the Activa 4G has been withdrawn.

Activa 5G Vs 4G: variants and features

While Activa 4G was offered in a single variant, the Activa 5G comes in two variants—standard and DLX. The DLX, which is now the top-end version comes with features like digital-analog meter, an Eco speed indicator, and a service-due indicator. Other additions in the Activa 5G include a front hook, a four-in-one lock with a seat-opener switch, and a metal muffler protector.

Activa 5G Vs 4G: Engine

Mechanically, the engine of Activa 4G and 5G is the same.The tried and tested 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine continues to power 5G, which churns out 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.83 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine benefits from HET (Honda Engine Technology).

Activa 5G Vs 4G: Pricing

Honda Activa 5G's standard version is priced just Rs 1,000 over the Activa 4G. While the previous model was priced at Rs 51,460, the latest model comes with a price tag of Rs 52460 (Both price ex-showroom Delhi).

Variant Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Activa 5G STD Rs 52460 Activa 5G DLX Rs 54325