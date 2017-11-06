A photo of two male lions having sex has gone viral with a moral policeman commenting that the Lions needed counselling to "cure them of their sexuality." The animals were photographed in a bush area of the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

Now, a Kenya censor board member has blamed the animals' same-sex behaviour on homosexual couples who might have "behaved badly" in front of the lions. In a shocking statement, the censor board member felt that it was not normal and the Lions needed "counselling."

Ezekial Mutua, the chief executive of the Kenya Film Classification Board, claimed that same-sex couple must have influenced the "bizarre behaviour" of the animals.

"We [KFCB] do not regulate animals, but this is a first and interesting to hear that there are two male lions in love. Some research needs to be done. And also I wish I can get the bio to confirm the two lions were actually male because it is not normal," Mutua told the Nairobi News.

"These animals need counselling because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly. I don't know, they must have copied it somewhere or it is demonic. Because these animals do not watch movies."

Mutua is known in the country as the moral policeman and has made controversial and anti-LGBT statements earlier as well. He has even banned "pro-gay" movies and cartoons in the country.

He argues that homosexuality is caused by demonic force and the "evil spirit" also possesses animals.

"I mean where on earth have you ever heard something like this happening. The demonic spirits inflicting in humans seems to have now caught up with the animals. That is why I will say isolate the crazy gay animals, study their behaviour because it is not normal."

"The very idea of sex even among animals is for procreation. Two male lions cannot procreate and therefore we will lose the lion species."