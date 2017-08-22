Homeland could be back with season 7 in May 2018 and it will probably focus on the various challenges faced by Carrie Mathison in the absence of Peter Quinn.

After watching the shocking finale of season 6, the viewers are really curious to know what lies ahead for the former CIA officer. According to Showrunner Alex Gansa, the character is strong enough to deal with all the problems coming her way.

"There was something a little girlish about Carrie in the first couple of seasons and she really has become a young woman," Gansa said in an interview with Deadline.

Also read: Homeland Showrunner talks about big story ideas

"We really hope that this year's finale sets up the final progression of this series," he said.

Gansa said Homeland "holds a very particular place on television" mainly because it also tells a story that is very close to current events. He admitted that the creative team at times delay the writing and filming of certain episodes to feature actual events.

"Sometimes it is terrifying because we're so on the edge of making airdates. I hesitate to say Homeland is important or anything like that, but I do think that, especially this season, people are watching the show with one eye on the fictional story we're telling and one eye on the real story that's transpiring right in front of our eyes," the Showrunner said about season 6.

"In my view, that's what an audience is really watching the show for. They're watching the show for these characters they've come to know and love and care about. So, you want to put them in charged situations where they're laid bare, and that's the task of any great television show," he added.