Homeland, Showtime's popular political drama series, will probably introduce a new romantic partner for former CIA officer Carrie Mathison when it returns with season 7 in May 2018, teased executive producer and director Lesli Linka Glatter.

The 64-year-old television director admitted that the female lead may get a chance to enjoy some happy moments in her life in the upcoming season. "The poor girl, I surely hope so," she said when the representative of TV Line asked her about the former CIA officer's love life.

The executive producer also said that she still feels sad about the demise of Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) in season 6 finale. The fan favourite character died while saving the president-elect Elizabeth Keane and his friend, Carrie.

"I still miss Rupert Friend and Quinn terribly. We all do. I wish he wasn't [died]. I hate to say it, but people still ask me about [Nicholas] Brody as well," Glatter said.

A section of Homeland fans is still reeling from the demise of their favourite character. They have already expressed their disappointment about it to the creative team in many ways. In order to please those fans, the show will have to come up with a very interesting story and introduce a strong character in season 7.

Showtime has already revealed that the political drama series will introduce two new characters in the seventh season, Dante Allen and Bill. While Allen is an old friend of Mathison, Bill is her brother-in-law.

The character of Dante Allen will be portrayed by Boardwalk Empire star Morgan Spector. His name has been added to the cast list as a series regular. "Allen will be investigating the 200 people detained by the Keane administration following the assassination attempt on the President-elect," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The role of Mathison's brother-in-law Bill will be played by Rosewood actor Mackenzie Alexander Astin. His character is described as a former employee of American University, who leaves his teaching job to work at the Department of the Treasury under Keane administration.

Meanwhile, executive producer Glatter has hinted at a rivalry between the newly-elected president and the former CIA officer in Homeland season 7. It remains to be seen who among the two new characters will team up with the female lead.

"There are a lot of layers to everything. So, that's what I love about being involved with Homeland that it changes every season. It's never the same show. But yes we are digging more into [Carrie and Elizabeth Keane rivalry] and many other things as well," she said.