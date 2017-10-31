Homeland season 7 will probably premiere in May 2018. Although not much about the plot is revealed, creator Alex Gansa has assured a promising start for the new chapter.

Gansa used the word "Shocked" to describe the seventh season. According to him, an interesting story with unexpected plot twists will keep the viewers glued to the screens.

"Seasons 7 and 8 we hope to tell as one story, and the finale of this season really hopefully tease that up. Shocked is always a good emotion to evoke as well, so I guess I would hope they would be shocked as well," the creator said in an interview with Deadline.

Gansa also admitted that the creative team has some big ideas for the season 7 and they are keeping track of the real life events. Explaining further, he said that they are analysing how much the real life incidents will influence the story of Homeland season 7.

"Look, you carefully craft these things and hope they land for an audience. Some do to greater effect than others. In my view, that's what an audience is really watching the show for. They're watching the show for these characters they've come to know and love and care about. So, you want to put them in charged situations where they're laid bare, and that's the task of any great television show," the creator added.

The political drama series, starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin in lead roles, is likely to focus on the presidency of Elizabeth Keane in the seventh season. Showtime has already added a few new characters to investigate the newly-elected president and her abusive use of power.