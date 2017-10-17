Homeland creators are planning to send Carrie Mathison on a new overseas mission in season 7. The chapter is likely to premiere on Showtime by May 2018.

The former CIA officer could team up with her mentor, Mandy Patinkin, in the seventh season. They could work together against all the corruption of Elizabeth Keane administration.

Creator Alex Gansa has already teased a rivalry between the female lead and the newly elected president. According to him, they will put an end to their friendship in the upcoming season.

Also read Homeland season 7 air date, spoilers: Carrie Mathison, Elizabeth Keane to be rivals?

"We're trying to figure out how to bring this show in for a landing, and we have two seasons to do it. We'll probably be overseas again for the majority of seasons seven and eight," Gansa said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The creator admitted that the greatest challenge for the team is to bring back Mathison into the intelligence community. He also hinted that the character's new mission will be lot tougher than her previous tasks.

"We are faced with the task, again, of getting our lead character Carrie Mathison back into the intelligence community. She's been outside that business for too long. And I think we've exhausted the storytelling around that idea. We're going to have to get her back and we're hoping to send her on a mission overseas," Gansa said.

Meanwhile, Homeland will be introducing a set of new characters in season 7, including Rosewood actor Mackenzie Alexander Astin as Mathison's brother-in-law Bill, Boardwalk Empire star Morgan Spector as the female lead's old friend named Dante Allen and The Good Life alum Dylan Baker as a maverick senator from the Southwest named Sam Paley.