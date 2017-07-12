Homeland season 7 will be filming in Virginia and it is likely to premiere in January 2018. Along with Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin and Elizabeth Marvel will reprise their roles as Saul Berenson and US President-elect Elizabeth Keane in the new season.

Announcing the new filming location for Showtime's popular political drama series, creator Alex Gansa said the place and its people are sure to give a rich background to the story.

"We're thrilled to bring the production of 'Homeland' to the great state of Virginia. Its cities and neighbourhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy," Variety quoted the showrunner.

Meanwhile, the state officials of Virginia revealed that film and television is a major source of revenue for the state. They revealed that popular shows like, AMC series Turn and PBS medical drama Mercy Street, generated around 4000 full-time jobs.

"The film production industry is a significant economic driver for our Commonwealth. With every new film or television series that comes to Virginia, this thriving industry continues creating jobs, generating tourist activity and building momentum for even more great new projects," said Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Explaining further, Todd Haymore, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade, said, "The Commonwealth's film production industry is a fast growing sector of the new Virginia economy, with a total economic impact of almost $616 million, in addition to supporting nearly 4,000 full-time jobs and providing more than $24 million in state and local taxes in 2015. I am confident Homeland will contribute millions more to our Virginia businesses, big and small, and provide good-paying jobs to our industry workers."