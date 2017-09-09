Homeland, Showtime's popular political drama series, could focus on the rivalry between former CIA officer Carrie Mathison and the US president-elect Elizabeth Keane when it returns with season 7 in May 2018.

Creator Alex Gansa has already revealed that the female lead will be back in the intelligence business. So, she may resign from her post as the senior adviser to the president and Keane might not be really happy with her decision.

Mathison's close friend and colleague, Peter Quinn, died while saving her and the newly elected president. Deep inside she might be feeling guilty and she could make a life-changing decision to help her mentor, Saul Berenson.

Regarding the future of Mandy Patinkin's character and the CIA, Gansa teased that they will be facing some unexpected challenges while dealing with both domestic and international crisis.

"Finally, Saul Berenson and where he fits in. A man who has served as the moral conscience of the CIA in our storyline — in what way does he come to terms with his own agency and its checkered past and its current troubles? Where does that all come home in the end?" the executive producer said in an interview with Deadline.

Cast member Claire Danes also dished about the future of Mathison and Berenson. According to her, they will face some new challenges in the seventh season. "There's a lot more tarmac ahead of us," the actress said.

However, Patinkin refused to share any details about his character in the seventh season. "Get back to us in two years," the cast member said when he was asked about the end game.

"There are a couple of things I'm hoping for, and certainly will chat with Alex and campaign, to some degree, for. One, I think will happen because it has to happen, which is what became such a focal point of this season—attention to the truth, and facts. Real facts—not false information, not bots, not sock puppets, but truth, which has become an essential debate and concern all over the world," the actor added.