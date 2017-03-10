Holi 2017 is around the corner and people across the country are gearing up to celebrate the day with colours. No Indian festival is complete without delicious food and Holi is not different.

Getting drenched in coloured water and devouring some traditional delicacies, surely adds taste to the celebration. Here are a few of the food items that you can prepare easily without much effort:

Gujiya:

Gujiya is synonymous to Holi. It is sweet dumplings made of maida/wheat flour, carefully stuffed with khoya and an assortment of dry fruits. It is then fried in ghee/oil and dipped in sugar syrup.

Malpua:

Malpua is a traditional sweet of north India. It is a pancake, prepared from a batter of flour, milk and cardamom. It is then fried in ghee and dipped in sugar syrup.

Holi Thandai

Thandai is a popular Holi staple. The simple drink has the goodness of milk, dry fruits and spices and is perfect to cool yourself in this hot summer.

Dal/Raj Kachori:

Dal or Raj Kachori is one of the most popular snacks in north India. Stuffed with arhar dal and spices, it is deep fried in ghee or oil.

Coconut Laddoo

This mouth-watering dish is prepared with raw grated coconut, which is then given a round shape. It is the perfect choice for a light dessert. You can also add dry fruits and nuts.

Dahi Bhalla

This dish has deep fry vada served with sweetened curd, tangy chutneys and chaat masala. It is served cold after garnishing.