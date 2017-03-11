Indians across the world are gearing up to celebrate Holi on March 13 with colours, sweet dishes and delicious foods. The festival of colours marks the beginning of the Spring season.

Also read: Follow these Dos and Don'ts to stay safe during Holi

However, apart from the fun in playing with colours, removing it from body and hair is one of the difficult tasks. Even though organic colours are available, there are many possible ways to get exposed to synthetic or toxic ones that can cause itchy patches, rashes and dryness on the skin.

Take a look at some post-Holi tips here: