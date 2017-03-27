The fans of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have plenty of reasons to eagerly await the release of their forthcoming film Enthiran 2 aka 2.0. The duo, together, will thrill the viewers in some stunning avatars in the multilingual movie.

Hold your breath! Rajinikanth will be seen in five different roles in Enthiran 2. Apart from the scientist Vaseegaran and robot Chitti, the Tamil superstar has portrayed the characters of two dwarfs and a villain, a report in Mid-Day claims.

Coming to Akshay Kumar, he will be seen in 12 roles, the publication adds. The buzz is that Akki's characters will lock horns with Rajini in the flick. As of now, the viewers are aware of his villainous crow avatar of Dr Richard, which was leaked when the film unit was shooting in New Delhi.

Apart from Dr Richard's role, Shankar has given a glimpse of Rajinikanth's avatar in two of his earlier tweets. His post had left the industry wondering the reason behind unveiling the look without pomp when he had tightly guarded it during the first instalment of Enthiran.

It appears like Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are having multiple roles, Shankar probably revealed one of the looks of the Tamil superstar. The audience can expect more looks to be unleashed next month during the Tamil New Year.

Enthiran 2, which has Amy Jackson in the female lead role, is a mega-budget movie made with the massive budget of Rs 400 crore by Lyca Productions. The movie will release next Deepavali in four languages.