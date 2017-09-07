India, by virtue of being the hosts, is one of the eight strong teams in the Hockey World League Final 2017 competition, which takes place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, later this year. The Indian hockey team is up against the favourites Australia in their very first match.

The tournament is scheduled from December 1-10.

The eight teams in the competition are divided into two groups:

POOL A - Argentina (Olympic champions), Netherlands, (European champions), Belgium (Olympic silver medallists), Spain.

POOL B - Australia (World champions), India (hosts), Germany, England.

India's group fixtures: Date, time

India vs Australia

Date: 1 December

Time: 7:30 pm IST

India vs England

Date: 2 December

Time: 7:30 pm IST

India vs Germany

Date: 4 December

Time: 7:30 pm IST

Quarter-finals: December 6, 7

Semi-finals: December 8, 9