Telugu actor Varun Sandesh's wife Vithika Sheru is very disappointed over the rumours about her suicide. She says that she is leading a happy life with her husband and there are no differences between them.

On Tuesday night, the social media went into a tizzy following the rumors about Vithika Sheru committing suicide. Someone shared a photo of a woman, claiming that Vithika was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. It was claimed that the strained marital life and family trouble were the reasons for her decision. The news, which spread like a wide fire, shocked many in the Telugu film industry.

Soon after she saw the trend on the social media, Vithika Sheru‏ took to her Twitter handle to clarify that she and her husband Varun Sandesh are doing great. The actress tweeted: "Whatever the news is spreading around about us @iamvarunsandesh Everything is a just a rumor. We are doing great."

Later, Vithika Sheru went on to a TV channel to clarify the news and she tweeted: "Catch me live on tv9 for all the clarifications." She also visited another TV channel this morning and before that she tweeted: "Right now I'm in NTV please watch it for all the clarifications. About the rumors."

Vithika Sheru, who is a post-graduate holder in fashion design, started her acting career at the age of 11 and turned heroine with Kannada movie Anthu Inthu Preethi Banthu. In her short career, she has acted in 10 movies in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. She met Varun Sandesh on the sets of Paddanandi Premalo Mari and fell in love with him during the making of the movie. They got engaged on December 7, 2015.

Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru tied the nuptial knot at a grand event held in a resort, Hyderabad on August 19, 2016. The couple stayed in the US for few weeks before moving back to Hyderabad.