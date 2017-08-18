HMD Global's highly-anticipated flagship phone 'Nokia 8' was officially launched just a couple of days ago. The company representatives have also spilled some intriguing info about the next-gen flagship phone aka 'Nokia 9' at the recent launch event in Taiwan.

The highly-rumoured Nokia 9 is now allegedly confirmed to get a bigger screen than the Nokia 8 to satisfy the masses. According to Nokia Power User (NPU) quoting the Russian site 4Pda, the company representatives believe this move will ensure that the handset maker has met "the needs of absolutely all users."

Following this revelation, speculation is rife that the company reps could indeed be talking about a high-end smartphone or the rumoured Nokia 9, as the budget phone Nokia 6 is already equipped with a bigger screen than the Nokia 8.

Meanwhile, sources close to Nokia Power User have suggested that the Nokia 9 will likely ship with a 5.5 or 5.7-inch display. Among other rumoured features, the Nokia 9 is expected to be marketed as a premium smartphone with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6 or 8GB of RAM, 128GB ROM, an Iris scanner and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

As far as its design is concerned, recent leaks suggest the Nokia 9 will indeed feature a bezel-less display unlike the Nokia 8. Furthermore, the fingerprint sensor is expected to be pushed to the rear panel, making way for a larger display with minimalistic bezels on all sides.

On the camera front, the Nokia 9 is touted to feature the same dual rear camera as seen on the Nokia 8. Coming to the pricing details, the Nokia 9 is expected to cost around €749 (Rs. 56,380 approx) while the Nokia 8 is priced at €599 (Rs. 45,000 approx).