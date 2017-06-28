Hilarious Non Punjabi Version of Super-Hit Punjabi Song [VIRAL VIDEO]

Remember the super-hit Punjabi song - "Mundiah Toh Bach Ke" by Panjabi MC ? Following its re-release as a single in 2002 with Jay Z, it achieved considerable worldwide success, topping the singles charts in many European countries. Till date, due to popularity of the song, it has been used and re-created multiple times in Bollywood movies.

Check out this hilarious impersonation of famous Indian Bhangra song created by the British musician of Punjabi descent.

The white guy in the video appears to be simply genius. In spite of being unknown to the Punjabi lyrics, he smartly makes up the lyrics whilst being bang on the tune.

We bet, you'll enjoy the new and hilarious rendition of "Mundiah Toh Bach Ke".