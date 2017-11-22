Kendall Jenner has been named the world's highest-paid model by Forbes magazine this year. The 22-year-old has reportedly dethroned Gisele Bundchen to obtain the top spot. Bundchen held the numero uno spot since 2002.

Jenner topped the list with an annual income of $22 million while Brazilian model Bundchen ranked second with $17.5 million.

Grabbing the top spot, Jenner beat a host of popular supermodels including the Hadid sisters, Adriana Lima, Chrissy Teigen and Karlie Kloss.

At the age of 22, the Jenner sister earned the top spot thanks to deals with Estee Lauder and Adidas. Apart from that, she also hit the runway for several times this year as the catwalk queen walked for Alexander Wang, Fendi, Chanel, Marc Jacobs and many others.

Like sister Kylie Jenner, the young starlet is also quite popular on various social media platforms as she has more than 84 million followers on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen also made her debut on the Forbes' list of highest-paid models netting $13.5 million this year. Ashley Graham is the first plus-size model to join the list of the highest-paid models as she earned $5.5 million in 2017.

The 30-year-old has been a part of various advertising campaigns such as Lane Bryant and H&M. Besides that, she has her own fashion lines — Addition Elle, Dressbarn and Swimsuits For All.

Here's the list of Forbes' top ten highest-paid models of 2017.