As reported earlier, the Terminator franchise hit the brakes on its new slew of films after lead actor Arnold Schwarzenegger backed out. But now there's some good news for all Terminator fans out there.

Also read: Is Terminator 6 terminated with Arnold Schwarzenegger quitting the franchise? Producers reveal the different story

The two Terminator Genisys sequels, which were supposed to hit theatres in 2017 and 2018 respectively, were later shelved by Paramount Pictures. Skydance Productions honcho David Ellison, however, confirmed to Collider that there would be a major announcement about the Terminator franchise.

"I will say we have resolved the future of the franchise and believe me it's an incredibly bright future. I think where it's going will be the continuation of what the fans really wanted since T2," Ellison said.

"We have something this year that we will be announcing for the franchise. It's something we're incredibly excited about and we think is the direction it needs to head."

Since James Cameron's blockbuster T2: Judgment Day in 1991, the Terminator film saga has become a massive franchise. Now emerging reports indicate that Arnold Schwarzenegger has hinted he may work with James Cameron again on a new Terminator film.

In an interview with Fandango, Schwarzenegger said: "I'm looking forward to doing another Terminator movie, yes. I don't want to call it, like, fake news, like the president, calls it, but I think people just write things, I have no idea why.

"Just because Paramount doesn't want to pick up the Terminator franchise, you have 15 other studios willing to do it, that doesn't mean the Terminator franchise is finished, right? It just means they are on their way to negotiate with another studio, but I can't give you the details of that. They'll announce that. But, yes, the Terminator franchise is never finished. And remember that after 2018, James Cameron is getting it back, and then it will continue on!"

Terminator Genisys star Emilia Clarke indicated she wouldn't return for the follow-up. While talking about the original Terminator director James Cameron's involvement in the next Terminator movie, Arnold Schwarzenegger explained, "Cameron will be producing it, and there will be another director on it. I'm always looking forward to doing another Terminator, especially if the story is written well and it's really entertains the whole world."

It seems like the Terminator dream team is set to return to the big screen. Get ready, Arnie fans. He said he'll be back, and looks like he is!