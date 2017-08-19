Hero MotoCorp had showcased sportbike Xtreme 200S in India at the Auto Expo 2016 and the motor enthusiasts have been waiting for its launch in the country since then. It looks like the premium motorcycle from the house of Hero could finally be on sale in the country soon.

A report of Gaadiwaadi says that Hero Xtreme 200S may be launched in the country by the end of this fiscal year. The motorcycle has been associated with several launch dates since its debut, but the company has not revealed any launch timeframe for the Hero Xtreme 200S so far.

"We are working on further bolstering our premium product portfolio with bikes such as the Xtreme 200S. We displayed our intent at the Auto Expo when we showcased a host of new products, including an electric scooter," Pawan Munjal of Hero MotoCorp had said.

To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Xtreme 200S is expected to be powered by an air-cooled, single cylinder, 4-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out a maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm.

The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox and is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl. It is rumoured that Xtreme 200S will also feature ABS in India, but the feature could come as optional.

Built around single down tube frame, Xtreme 200S is also likely to get split grab handles, chunky silencer, LED tail lamp and an analog-digital meter console. Other expected features include conventional fork and monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes at both ends and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Hero Xtreme 200S is likely to get a price tag of around Rs 1.2 lakh for the ABS version.

Source: GaadiWaadi