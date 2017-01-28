Hero MotoCorp is reportedly planning to launch its sportbike Xtreme 200S in India this year. Although the company has not revealed the timeline for the launch, rumours suggest that the new motorcycle is likely to come soon as the competition in this segment is getting tougher.

2017 Hero Maestro Edge to be launched soon; retuned engine and new colour on offer

Pawan Munjal of Hero MotoCorp told the Hindu Business Line that the work on Xtreme 200S is progressing rapidly.

"We are working on further bolstering our premium product portfolio with bikes such as the Xtreme 200S. We displayed our intent at the Auto Expo when we showcased a host of new products, including an electric scooter. Our electric vehicle plan is also in progress," Munjal was quoted as saying.

Hero had showcased Xtreme 200S at Auto Expo last year and biking enthusiasts have been looking forward for its launch. To be pitted against Pulsar 200NS, KTM Duke 200 and TVS Apache RTR 200, Xtreme 200S is expected to be powered by an air-cooled, single cylinder, 4-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6000rpm.

The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox and is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl. It is rumoured that Xtreme 200S will also feature ABS in India.

Built around single down tube frame, Xtreme 200S is also likely to get split grab handles, chunky silencer, LED tail lamp and an analog-digital meter console. Other expected features include conventional fork and monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes at both ends and multi-spoke alloy wheels.