World's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp formed its motorsports division Hero MotoSports Team Rally in April 2016 in a strategic partnership with German off-road racing specialist Speedbrain GmbH. The outfit is competing in the ongoing Dakar Rally 2017. And now it looks like the manufacturer has a diverse plan to enter many motorsports with the newly-formed division.

It looks like Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to compete in the FIA Moto3 Grand Prix Racing soon. Hero MotoCorp managing director Pawan Munjal has indicated the firm's interest in participating in Moto3 at the launch of the new Hero Glamour 125 in Argentina, reports ZigWheels. For the uninitiated, Moto3 is the third-class behind Moto2 class and MotoGP, the premier class of motorcycle road racing where riders like Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorezo, Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez compete.

Moto3 is also the stepping stone for riders to hone their skills for Moto2 and MotoGP. Moto3 is restricted to single-cylinder 250cc four-stroke engines with a maximum bore of 81mm. The minimum total weight for a motorcycle and rider is 148kg and the riders can't be older than 28 years.

Hero MotoCorp's domain is the sub 250cc motorcycle segment and hence entry to Moto3 makes perfect sense. This will also help the Gurgaon-based automaker to come up with the latest technology for racing arena that will be trickled down for its commuter motorcycles.

If Hero goes ahead with the plan of entering Moto3, it will be the second manufacturer to do so. Mahindra Racing competed in the same class in the 2013 season with its 4-stroke single-cylinder 250cc motorcycle Mahindra MGP3O, which was developed with Swiss firm Suter Racing Technology AG. With Spaniard Efren Vazquez and Portuguese teenager Miguel Oliveira, Mahindra finished third in the Constructors' Championship.